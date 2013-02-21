Creative Rights Caucus Formed
Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) has teamed with Republican Rep.
Howard Coble (N.C.) to form the Congressional Creative Rights Caucus.
Coble is the chair of the House Subcommittee on Courts,
Intellectual Property and the Internet, while Chu, ranking member of the
subcommittee, represents millions in content investment by studios in her L.A.
County District.
"The Congressional Creative Rights Caucus will serve to
educate Members of Congress and the general public about the importance of
preserving and protecting the rights of the creative community in the
U.S.," Chu's office said in a statement. "American creators of motion
pictures, music, software and other creative works rely on Congress to
protect their copyrights, human rights, First Amendment rights and property
rights."
"We welcome the creation of the Creative Rights Caucus, as a
significant recognition of the importance of the creative community to American
innovation, culture and the economy," said the Directors Guild of America
in response to the formation of the new caucus. "The works created by DGA
members -- the films, television shows and commercials seen by billions around
the world - are the result of their unique creative vision, hard work, and
dedication to storytelling."
