Craigslist Founder Backs Genachowski's Net Neutrality Order
Count Craigslist founder and open Internet fan
Craig Newmark among those supporting FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's net neutrality item, which was just circulated for a
vote at the Dec. 21 meeting.
He said he was looking for a balance between
fairness and as little government involvement as possible.
"As the founder of Craigslist and a passionate believer in the economic
and social benefits of an open and free Internet, I proudly endorse the
Chairman's historic efforts to protect these important principles in our
society," Newmark said in a statement Wednesday. "Common-sense
rules of the road will help ensure certainty in markets while also preserving
the openness and freedom of the Internet that has helped generate millions of
jobs and share billions of ideas around the world. To clarify, I'm interested
in preserving traditional American values like fairness and a level-playing,
with the least amount of government involvement."
