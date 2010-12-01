Craigslist Founder Backs Genachowski's Net Neutrality Order

Count Craigslist founder and open Internet fan

Craig Newmark among those supporting FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's net neutrality item, which was just circulated for a

vote at the Dec. 21 meeting.

He said he was looking for a balance between

fairness and as little government involvement as possible.

"As the founder of Craigslist and a passionate believer in the economic

and social benefits of an open and free Internet, I proudly endorse the

Chairman's historic efforts to protect these important principles in our

society," Newmark said in a statement Wednesday. "Common-sense

rules of the road will help ensure certainty in markets while also preserving

the openness and freedom of the Internet that has helped generate millions of

jobs and share billions of ideas around the world. To clarify, I'm interested

in preserving traditional American values like fairness and a level-playing,

with the least amount of government involvement."