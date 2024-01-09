Craig Piligian To Lead New Lionsgate Alternative TV Unit

Lionsgate has launched Lionsgate Alternative Television, a division combining the company’s unscripted brands under producer Craig Piligian, who was named the unit’s managing director.

The new division combines the Pilgrim Media Group, eOne, Blackfin, Renegade and Daisybeck Studios unscripted brands.

The move follows Lionsgate’s year-end acquisition of eOne.

“The launch of Lionsgate Alternative Television marks another key milestone in the expansion of our global television footprint,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs. “As a major force in the non-scripted programming world, Craig is the perfect executive to take our unscripted operations to the next level.”

Lionsgate also announced that former History Channel leader and Half Yard Productions CEO Dirk Hoogstra is joining the company to lead the eOne U.S. label.

Piligian is the award-winning producer of shows including American Chopper, Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe, The Ultimate Fighter, Ghost Hunters, Top Shot, My Fair Wedding with David Tutera,Fast N Loud, Wicked Tuna and Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s. He was named Broadcasting+Cable’s and Multichannel News’ Producer of the Year in 2016.

“I am thrilled to announce Lionsgate Alternative Television’s extraordinary management team, comprised of the most influential non-scripted producers working in our industry today,” said Piligian. “In addition, our top-tier creative leadership team will supercharge our business, as Lionsgate becomes one of the largest independent unscripted production companies in the world.”

Reporting into Piligian, and forming the new unit’s management team are Pilgrim Media Group’s President & Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Stockdale and Chief Current Officer & General Manager Nicholas Caprio and Renegade’s leaders, David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe, who will serve as senior sxecutives on the management team.

Reporting into the management team, Lionsgate Alternative Television’s labels will be overseen by creative officers Tom Huffman for Pilgrim, Bob Kusbit for Renegade, Geno McDermott for Blackfin, Matt Pritchard, Matt Walton and Malcolm Gerrie for eOne U.K. and Paul Stead for Daisybeck.

Lionsgate Alternative Television will also collaborate with the eOne Canada team, led by Jocelyn Hamilton.

Shows produced by the division include Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws, Wicked Tuna, The Yorkshire Vet, Ex on the Beach, Selling Sunset and MILF Manor, plus limited series such as Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez and Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.