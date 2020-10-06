Crackle to Punch Up Lennox Lewis Boxing Documentary

Crackle Plus will debut a original documentary that follows the career of former heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis, the network said Tuesday.

The series, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, debut Oct. 15 and follows the life of the three-time champion through never-before-seen footage from his personal archives, said representatives from the streaming service. Narrated by Dr. Dre, the documentary also features interviews with Lewis as well as such other heavyweight champions as Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield, said the service.

“We are proud to bring this inspirational story of Lennox’s historic boxing career to Crackle,” said Richard De Croce, SVP of Programming at Crackle Plus in a statement. “We know our audience will appreciate Lennox’s passion and determination to overcome the obstacles he’s faced and reach his dreams both in and out of the ring.”