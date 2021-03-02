Crackle Plus Goes With SpotX for Programmatic Ad Business

SpotX said it made a deal to become the primary supply-side platform for Crackle Plus ad inventory across its existing and new distribution channels.

Crackle Plus, part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has been expanding the distribution of free, ad supported channels and enhancing the video-on-demand experiences for its Crackle and Popcornflix products. Crackle Plus expects its content to be available to 60 million new viewers in 2021.

“SpotX’s programmatic infrastructure, data enablement capabilities, and expert service have positioned them as a highly-valued monetization partner,” said Darren Olive, executive VP of national advertising sales & strategy at Crackle Plus. “Together, SpotX and SpringServe also offer state-of-the-art ad serving and inventory management, and we are excited to deploy SpotX’s sophisticated header bidding solution, Total Connect+, to maximize yield and campaign performance for all our ad partners.”

Also Read: SpotX Named SSP for Redbox Ad-Supported Streaming Content

SpotX is in the process of being sold by RTL Group to Magnite.

SpotX’s Total Connect Plus routes inventory across distribution channels and enables programmatic server-to-server connections with SSPs, advanced podding features, synced campaigns, united audience data and forecasting.

Crackle Plus is also using SpotX’s Audience Management Engine to package premium content and overlay third-party data and enable programmatic guaranteed campaigns with specific market segments.

“Crackle Plus continues to lead the AVOD streaming service providers in delivering unique reach across its top original and exclusive programming. Their content has exceptionally high engagement and time spent on the platform by audiences is growing rapidly,” said Mike Laband, senior VP of platform at SpotX. “Their premium, brand-safe inventory is particularly appealing to advertisers because it offers little overlap with traditional broadcasters, thus providing incremental reach against the increasing audience of cord-cutters. We are also very excited to add Crackle’s new live streaming supply that will further increase the scale of its private marketplaces.”