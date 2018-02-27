CRA Vote Action Day Launched

The top item on Reddit Tuesday morning was the "Upvote the Downvote" call to Congress to nullify the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom order, which was approved Dec. 14.



That came as net neutrality activists launched their "OneMoreVote" day of action to try to secure one more Republican vote for a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution rolling back the regulatory rollback, though the CRA would then need a lot more Democratic and Republican votes in the House, plus the President's signature. Other participating sites include Tumblr, Etsy, Medium and GitHub.



If it got to the President's desk, those activists are hoping it would be the "drain the swamp," "big media are too powerful" Trump that wields the pen, which is at least a possibility. But even if the resolution fails to run that gauntlet, another goal is to keep the spotlight on the issue, which activists and Democratic backers of the CRA say will be a midterm campaign issue.



Reddit also prominently displayed promos for the net neutrality pushback featuring Snoo, Reddit's resident alien logo, and linking to an action plan on the site for contacting Congress, including a call for civility.



"Be polite," Redditt advises. "That thing your grandma said about the flies and the honey and the vinegar is right. Remember, the people who disagree with us are the ones we need to convince."



Some of the Reddit posts targeting FCC chair Ajit Pai have been anything but polite, or civil, demonstrating the passions, and ugliness, the issue has generated.



The protest was organized by Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, and Free Press Action Fund. It includes a planned rally on the Senate side of Capitol Hill.



With the publication of the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom order last week, Congress has 60 legislative days to pass a CRA resolution.