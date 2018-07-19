CRA Fans Plan Net Neutrality Protests

Net neutrality activists are all revved up with lots of places to go.

More than five dozen pro-net neutrality demonstrations were planned for Thursday (July 19) as supporters of a congressional effort to nullify the FCC's network neutrality regulation rollback looked to capitalize on the first House Republican to sign on to that effort.

That is according to Evan Greer, executive director for net neutrality group Fight for the Future.

Activists plan to protest at congressional offices around the country, complete with signs and an open letter they say has been signed by thousands of small businesses, to press them to sign the discharge petition that will allow a full House vote on the Congressional Review Act resolution.

A Senate version has already passed, but the House version still needs most of four dozen more signatures, including Democrats, which is a heavy lift and unlikely to be successful.