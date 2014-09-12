CPUC Title II Comments on Hold

Turns out the California Public Utilities Commission proposal to endorse Title II in comments at the FCC did not pass after all.

The item was first reported to have passed by a 3-2 vote Thursday, but Commissioner Carla Peterman rescinded her vote and the 2-2 item was put on hold at her request.

A spokesperson was checking at press time on the status of the item and what the next step would be. The FCC's comment deadline is Sept. 15, but it will continue to accept comments beyond that.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.