CPUC Net Neutrality Item Withdrawn

An item on network neutrality has been withdrawn from the agenda of the California Public Utilities Commission's Oct. 16 meeting agenda, according to CPUC public information officer Christopher Chow.

It could have been the second CPUC vote on the item, which directs the CPUC to file comments at the commission in support of Title II reclassification.

Last month, the item authorizing the CPUC to file comments, was first reported to have passed by a 3-2 vote Sept. 11, but commissioner Carla Peterman rescinded her vote and the 2-2 item was put on hold at her request.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.