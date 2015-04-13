CPUC Committee Vetting Comcast/TWC

The California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) Commissioner Committee on Policy and Governance is holding a meeting Wednesday to talk about the Comcast/TWC merger.

A CPUC administrative law judge has recommended the committee's policy should be to support the proposed merger, but commissioner Mike Florio, one of two commissioners on the committee, last week made his case to the ALJ for why the CPUC should oppose the deal.

Among those testifying at the committee meeting will be deal opponents, who also plan a protest in front of the CPUC offices at noon, an hour before the scheduled start of the hearing. Those protestors will include Common Cause, Consumers Union and the Writers Guild of America, West.

