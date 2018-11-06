CPJ Will Honor Jamal Khashoggi at Press Freedom Awards

The Committee to Protect Journalists will honor slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its International Press Freedom Awards dinner Nov. 20 in New York, a spokesperson confirmed, though no announcement has been made and the details were still being coordinated at press time.

Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime in opinion pieces in the Washington Post, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Though details of just how and why remain sketchy, it appears tied to that criticism. Khashoggi, a Saudi expatriot resident of Virginia, reportedly feared for his life but refused to let that silence his critiques.

Also being honored at the dinner will be 2018 award winners, all of whom have been threatened for their reporting: freelancer Amal Khalifa Idris Habbani a Sudanese reporter who is under arrest for her writings; Anastasiya Sanko, a Ukranian reporter taken hostage in Venezuela; Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh (Mother Mushroom), a Vietnamese journalist released from prison this month but now in exile in the U.S.; and the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award winner and Rappler editor Maria Ressa, threatened for her coverage of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.