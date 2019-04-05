CPJ Still Seeking Answers on Journalist Database

The Committee to Protect Journalists is still waiting for answer from the Customer and Border Protection Agency over its apparent targeting and inappropriate questioning of journalists.

NBC station KNSD San Diego (NBC 7) reported earlier this month that the Trump Administration teamed up with the Mexican government to target journalists covering the migrant caravan, including denying some of them entry into Mexico later on, including creating a database of journalists, attorneys and activists.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the allegations against CBP.

CPJ sought answers from CBP to a number of questions, including who authorized the creation of the database, why it was created, what media-related CBP policies currently exist, whether CBP complied with those policies when it examined cameras and cell phones of journalists, and why CBP apparently shared information on those lists with foreign governments, specifically the Mexican government, though Mexico has denied that was the case, according to CPJ.

President Donald Trump has been highly critical of most media coverage of the immigration and border security issue, including in a Tweet Friday as he took a trip to visit new portions of The Wall.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1114151754722156544[/embed]