CPJ Staffers Join Writers Guild of America, East

Staffers of the Committee to Protect Journalists have joined the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE).

More than 90% of the 30-member staff signed union cards and CPJ management has recognized the guild as the staffers' bargaining agent, according to WGAE.

Related: CPJ Calls on Greece to Investigate Bombing of Reporter's Car

CPJ reports on threats to press freedom both abroad and, increasingly, at home. In fact, WGAE honored CPJ in 2009 with its Evelyn F. Burkey Award for "contributions [that] have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere."

"Through its in-depth reporting, analysis and advocacy work, the Committee to Protect Journalists has been at the center of the fight to defend freedom of the press around the world," said the union.

“We are honored to represent people who devote their professional lives to protecting journalists, to telling the stories of journalists who do important and difficult work in perilous times," said WGAE executive director Lowell Peterson.

The CPJ organizing committee said they are looking to "strengthen our workplace culture and ensure that all staff--from longtime employees to new hires--have the necessary support and protection to carry out CPJ's mission."

It said that CPJ has "already taken steps to provide comprehensive benefits" and that staffers will be working with management on "equitable and transparent compensation structures; fair hiring, disciplinary, and termination practices; staff input in decision making; and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace."

The committee also said it was in keeping with CPJ's mission that the staffers "stand in solidarity with the unions that are advocating for journalists and newsrooms around the world, and to add our own voices to that call."