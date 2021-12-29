CPJ Seeks Funds To Help Journalists
By John Eggerton published
Said they are still getting thousands of requests from Afghanistan
The Committee to Protect Journalists is looking for contributions to its Journalist Assistance program, citing the continuing need in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The program, begun two decades ago, provides "physical, digital, and psychological help, as well as financial support."
The program was tapped big time after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan back in August and the Taliban took over the country.
CPJ said it provided direct help to 60 journalists and their families who fled the country, and contributed to "scores" more. It also said there are still "thousands" of emergency requests and grant money going to journalists still in the country.
Those wishing to help journalists who, as CPJ puts it, "face reprisal for pursuit of the truth," can donate here. ■
