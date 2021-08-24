Verizon Waives Fees for Calls to Afghanistan
Moratorium on fees extends through Sept. 6
Verizon said Tuesday (Aug. 24) that it will waive charges for calls from its customers--consumer and business, wireless and landline--to Afghanistan.
The fee break started Tuesday and extends through Sept. 6 as the U.S. tries to evacuate both Americans and Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war.
"During this time of need, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Afghanistan," said Ronan Dunne, executive VP and CEO of the Verizon Consumer Group. "Waiving these kinds of calling charges will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and friends."
In addition to not charging for the calls, Verizon will not count any of those minutes toward any time allotments.
