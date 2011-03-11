CPJ: More Than Half-DozenJournalists Missing In Libya

The Committee to Protect Journalists says that at least

seven journalists covering the conflict in Libya

were "unaccounted for" as of Thursday, while three others had been

abused.

The committee, which has been closely tracking journalist

attacks in the Middle East conflict, expressed

"deep concern" about the safety of journalists there.

The latest journalist to go missing is Ghait Abdul-Ahad, a

reporter for the Guardian newspaper in London.

The Arabic reporters for the BBC

also say they were detained and subjected to mock executions.

"The abuse inflicted on international journalists

raises serious concern about the welfare of Libyan journalists unaccounted for

since the start of the conflict," said CPJ's

Deputy Director Robert Mahoney in a statement on the group's Web site.

Other journalists said to be missing since the Libyan

conflict began are Atef al-Atrash, described as a "contributor to local

news outlets," who is said to have disappeared after appearing on an

Al-Jazeera broadcast; blogger and political critic Mohamed al-Sahim; cartoonist

Mohamed al-Amin; writer/editor Idris al-Mismar; and two Tripoli-based

journalists--Salma al-Shaab and Suad al-Turabouls, who were detained last

month, according to CPJ.