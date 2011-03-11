CPJ: More Than Half-DozenJournalists Missing In Libya
The Committee to Protect Journalists says that at least
seven journalists covering the conflict in Libya
were "unaccounted for" as of Thursday, while three others had been
abused.
The committee, which has been closely tracking journalist
attacks in the Middle East conflict, expressed
"deep concern" about the safety of journalists there.
The latest journalist to go missing is Ghait Abdul-Ahad, a
reporter for the Guardian newspaper in London.
The Arabic reporters for the BBC
also say they were detained and subjected to mock executions.
"The abuse inflicted on international journalists
raises serious concern about the welfare of Libyan journalists unaccounted for
since the start of the conflict," said CPJ's
Deputy Director Robert Mahoney in a statement on the group's Web site.
Other journalists said to be missing since the Libyan
conflict began are Atef al-Atrash, described as a "contributor to local
news outlets," who is said to have disappeared after appearing on an
Al-Jazeera broadcast; blogger and political critic Mohamed al-Sahim; cartoonist
Mohamed al-Amin; writer/editor Idris al-Mismar; and two Tripoli-based
journalists--Salma al-Shaab and Suad al-Turabouls, who were detained last
month, according to CPJ.
