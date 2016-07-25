CPJ Gets UN Accreditation

The United Nations Economic Social Council (ECOSOC) has granted the Committee to Protect Journalists consultative status.

That means it can access UN "bodies and processes" and provide a "counter-narrative" to UN states on issues like the detention or killings of journalists or the suppression of speech rights.

The vote was 40 in favor, five against, with sx abstentions and three "not presents."

"The council's vote today recognizes the important role that CPJ has played and continues to play at the U.N. by providing expert knowledge and analysis on press freedom related issues," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon.

"While we are grateful that the vote finally grants CPJ accreditation, we remain disheartened at the politicized process for gaining accreditation and hope that the fact that our application took so long [four years, including seven procedural deferrals of a decision] and was so contentious is a wakeup call for the bodies that ensure NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] are able to access the United Nations."

The council overruled a vote back in May by the UN NGO Committee against giving CPJ the accreditation.