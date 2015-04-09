CPJ Decries Hack Attack on French-Language TV Net

Hackers aligned with the Islamic State are taking credit for a hack that took down French-language network TV5Monde, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which condemned the action.

"We denounce the cyberattack on TV5Monde that paralyzed its entire communications network and urge French authorities to do their utmost to identify and punish those responsible,” said Nina Ognianova, CPJ Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, in a statement. “This attack underscores that the news media are vulnerable around the world and on every platform.”

The hackers "seized control of 11 channels as well as the network’s website and social media accounts," according to reports cited by CPJ. The digital side was restored Thursday (April 9), but it was expected the TV broadcasts would take longer to restore to normal.

