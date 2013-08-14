CPJ Calls on Egypt to Respect Journalist Safety

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned Wednesday the killing of Sky News cameraman Mick Deane, who according to the committee was shot Aug. 14 as Egyptian forces tried to break up demonstrations in Cairo.

CPJ called on Egyptian forces to respect the right of journalists to cover the conflict "freely and safely." The organization said it was investigating reports of multiple attacks on reporters in Wednesday's violence.

"The killing of Mick Deane underscores the urgent need for such action and for all sides to show restraint and allow the media to do their job," said CPJ Deputy Director Robert Mahoney in a statement. "The authorities must investigate all attacks on journalists and hold those responsible to account."

According to Sky News, Deane, 61, had worked for Sky for 15 years, based in Washington, and later in Jerusalem. He was married with two children.

"[H]e was an astonishingly good cameraman who took some brilliant pictures," said Sky News' John Ryley. "But he also had a first class editorial brain. He had brilliant ideas."