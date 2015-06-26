CPJ: Al-Jazeera Cameraman Killed

Mohammed al-Asfar , an Al-Jazeera cameraman, was killed Friday covering fighting in the Syrian province of Daraa, the second Al-Jazeera journalists to be killed there since December, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

CPJ said al-Asfar, who was only 19, had been working for the news net since March.

"Syria is the most dangerous place in the world to be a journalist," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, in a statement. "Telling the story of their country's civil war has increasingly made Syrian journalists vulnerable to both direct attacks and crossfire."

Back in December, Mahran al-Deeri, who reported for Al-Jazeera's website, was killed in a an automobile accident reportedly after turning off his headlights to avoid being targeted with government fire.

Al-Asfar was reportedly killed by government shelling of rebel forces.