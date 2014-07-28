CPB Names Cross-Platform Journalism Exec

Bruce Theriault, senior VP of radio for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, will expand into TV in a new role as senior VP for journalism and radio.

He will be the point person for journalism funding initiatives, TV, radio and online, for CPB, the private, nonprofit entity created by Congress to distribute federal funding to noncommercial TV and radio, about 70% of which goes directly to stations.

His new post will include working with Jennifer Lawson, senior VP of TV and digital video content, and Joseph Tovares, senior VP of diversity and innovation on cross-platform strategies for journalism efforts.

"This change ensures that CPB’s resources are aligned with the way Americans consume media – including the millions of viewers and listeners who rely on traditional over-the-air television and radio and the millions more who are migrating to online and mobile devices," said CPB president Patricia Harrison.