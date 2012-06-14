CPB Funds Expansion of Noncom Online Video
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors
has approved funding for the expansion of Independent Television Service's
Online Video Engagement Experience, an interactive platform that
noncommercial TV stations can use to screen most PBS programming online.
According to CPB, the initiative will get $575,000 from CPB's digital funds.
Noncom money is tight, so ITVS was understandably pleased.
"I want to thank the CPB board for their leadership and support of OVEE,"
said ITVS president and CEO Sally Jo Fifer in a statement. "Because of CPB's
funding, stations will be able to more effectively use this technology to
engage with the communities they serve, and public media will be ahead of the
curve on the fast-growing social TV phenomenon."
