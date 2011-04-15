CPB Funding Survives

After threats and legislative attempts by Republicans to

zero out CPB funding, the continuing

resolution that passed the House and Senate Thursday keeps the dollars flowing

to noncom stations.

The CR, which funds the government through September,

forward funds CPB through 2013 at the

annual 2012 figure of $445 million, preserving the two-year forward

funding mechanism Republicans had targeted.

Also preserved was a $27.2 million Ready To Learn program

funded through the Department of Education, though the final decision on

that funding remains at the discretion at DOE.

The Association for Public Television Stations gave a

shout-out to over half a million e-mails and thousands of calls from supporters

opposing the Republican-backed phase-out, as well as backing from the president

and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

But CPB did not

emerge unscathed. The legislation cuts funding in other areas, including $30

million of $36 million for expanding digital technologies; $20 million from

zeroing out the Public Telecommunications Facilities Program, a Commerce grant

that funds noncom TV and radio equipment; and cutting $50 million by zeroing

out public radio interconnection and station fiscal stabilization funds.

"The elimination of the Public Telecommunications

Facilities Program (PTFP) presents real challenges to public broadcasting

stations' commitment to maintain reliable service to all Americans,"

said APTS in a statement.

CPB's funding

appeared in real jeopardy following a confluence of circumstances including the

tanked economy, Republican's historic targeting of noncom funding as

subsidizing their liberal critics, NPR's

firing of commentator Juan Williams, embarrassing statements by NPR fund-raisers

as part of a sting operation, and the recommendation of the co-chairs of the

President's bipartisan fiscal reform committee to phase-out funding as one of

many tough cuts.