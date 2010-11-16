CPB Elects New Chair

Bruce Ramer has been elected chairman of the board

of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is the independent nonprofit

corporation created by Congress to oversee the federal government's funding for

noncommercial radio and TV.

President George W. Bush appointed Ramer to theboard in 2008.

He is an entertainment and media attorney in Los Angeles and former chair of

the board of noncom KCET Los Angeles. He is currently chair of the CPB American

Archives Task Force, a member of the board of trustees at USC, chairman of the

USC Institute on Entertainment Law and Business, and a member of the board of

councilors at the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

Elected vice chairman was David Pryor, former

Arkansas governor and congressman who joined the board in 2006.

CPB board nominations and elections have been

relatively quiet in the past couple of years after the controversy surrounding

former CPB Chairman Ken Tomlinson. But Ramer assumes his post as there is

renewed attention to noncommercial broadcasting.

The co-chairs of an Obama administration

commission on fiscal responsibility last week recommended phasing out CPB andnoncom funding as one of the tough budget calls that should be made to attack

the federal deficit.

It also comes as the GOP regains the House, where

conservative Republicans have periodically called for cutting back or zeroing

out funding for noncoms, usually arguing that the money is going to support a

liberal-leaning service.

The elections came at CPB's board meeting in New Orleans Tuesday (Nov.

16). Ramer succeeds Ernie Wison as chairman.