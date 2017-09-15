CPB Awards More Emergency Grants to TV, Radio Stations

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded an additional $450,000 in emergency grants to noncommercial TV and radio stations impacted by Hurricane Irma. That is in addition to the $180,000 already awarded to Texas stations affected by Hurricane Harvey.



The latest stations to get the money are WGCU-TV/FM, Fort Myers, Fla.($60,000); WJCT-TV/FM Jacksonville, Fla. ($60,000); WUFT-TV/FM Gainesville, Fla. ($60,000); WPBT-TV, Miami ($30,000)WDNA-FM Miami ($30,000); WLRN-TV Miami ($60,000); WIPR-TV/FM San Juan, P.R. ($60,000); WRTU-FM San Juan ($30,000); WMTJ-TV Rio Piedras, P.R. ($30,000); and WTJX-TV St. Thomas, V.I.



CPB has now awarded $630,000 to 14 TV and radio stations damaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



CPB is the independent authority established by Congress to dispense federal funding, which makes up about 15% of annual budgets but accounts for more when matching grants are factored in.



“Public media stations demonstrated their vital role keeping their communities informed as our country faced back-to-back hurricanes of epic proportions,” said CPB President Pat Harrison. “CPB is making these emergency grants to support stations’ immediate needs and is making a long-term commitment to their ability to serve their communities throughout the recovery.”