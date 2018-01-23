CPB Awards $3.7 Million in Job Training Funds

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes federal funding to noncommercial media, has awarded $3.7 million in funds to 19 public media stations to advance educational and career readiness.



The money is going to the American Graduate: Getting to Work initiative, in which stations work with community partners to assess workforce needs and tailor content to help provide essential skills.



The initiative was launched in 2011 to combat the drop-out rate--the current graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84%.



Nine Network of Public Media, St. Louis, will coordinate the efforts of the stations to develop content and national best practices.



Stations getting the money are:



Alabama Public Television (Birmingham, Alabama), $199,929

Alaska Public Media (Anchorage, Alaska), $199,500

Cincinnati Educational Television (Cincinnati, Ohio), $170,000

Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (Hartford, Connecticut), $199,394

Idaho Public Television (Boise, Idaho), $198,465

KCPT (Kansas City, Missouri), $199,998

Kentucky Educational Television (Lexington, Kentucky), $200,000

KLRU (Austin, Texas), $191,790

KUEN (Salt Lake City, Utah), $200,000

Mississippi Public Broadcasting (Jackson, Mississippi), $200,000

Nine Network of Public Media (St. Louis, Missouri), $200,000

PBS Charlotte (Charlotte, North Carolina), $200,000

Vegas PBS (Las Vegas, Nevada), $188,705

West Virginia Public Broadcasting (Charleston, West Virginia), $179,022

WFSU (Tallahassee, Florida), $177,062

WHRO (Norfolk, Virginia), $200,000

WOSU (Columbus, Ohio), $170,000

WVIZ/PBSideastream (Cleveland, Ohio), $260,160

WXXI (Rochester, New York), $200,000