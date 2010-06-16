Cox Will Give AT&T, Others Access To Padres Games

Cox has decided to make Padres baseball games available to AT&T,

DirecTV and DISH, settling a long-standing dispute over access to what

its competitors argued was must-have sports programming.

The FCC

last Jaunuary voted to get rid of the exemption from access regulations

for terrestrially delivered regional nets like Cox-4 in San Diego,

which has the rights to the Padres games.

Under the FCC's newly

narrowed rules, cable operators that do not share their owned

terrestrially delivered regional sports networks with their competitors

will be presumed to be in violation FCC rules against unfair acts or

practices.

"We are using Fox networks to help us negotiate

potential negotiation deals with other folks for Channel 4," said Cox

spokesman Todd Smith, citing both "business reasons" and the FCC's rule

change. Why Fox? "They are used to negotiating carriage deals and we are

used to distributing networks," said Cox.

He said there is no

deal yet, but that Cox has "contacted other carriers that have expressed

interest in the past." He confirmed that includes AT&T as well as

DISH and DirecTV.

Back in March 2009, the FCC denied AT&T's

program access complaint against Cox. The telephone company had said

Cox's refusal to give it access to must-have San Diego Padres games on

Cox-4 hampered AT&T's effort to acquire and retain subs for U-verse.

The

FCC said that since Cox-4 was terrestrially delivered, it was beyond

the FCC's reach because of the terrestrial exemption. While cable

operators were required by law to provide nondiscriminatory access to

"satellite-delivered" channels in which they own a financial interest,

the FCC had felt constrained by that language when it came to complaints

against terrestrially-delivered networks like some regional news/sports

nets.

Now, the FCC has invited those whose complaints had been

rejected under the old scheme to take another crack. AT&T did, and

in April

a couple of California congressman asked FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski to act on that re-filed complaint.

"The

Federal Communications Commission's order was very helpful along with

their willingness to convene a meeting to get all parties together," said

AT&T in a statement. "We are now in negotiations with Cox and are

hopeful that this issue can be resolved so our customers can enjoy the baseball

season and cheer for the home team."