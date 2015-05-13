Cox Suit Targets AT&T U-verse

Cox Communications has filed a lawsuit against AT&T claiming that the telco’s IP-fed U-verse TV service is infringing on three Cox patents.

Cox filed the suit (posted by the Atlanta Business Chronicle) on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, alleging that AT&T is infringing on the following patents:

-U.S. No. 7,992,172 (Method and System for Multicast Using Multiple Transport Streams) – Cox claims U-verse TV infringes by encoding interactive program guide pages from the system headend to the subscriber’s receiver/set-top via transport streams.

