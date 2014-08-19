Cox Pledges $15M by 2016 for Broadband Adoption

Cox Communications president Pat Esser said Tuesday that the company was extending its participation in the Connect2Compete broadband adoption program for another two years.

The program offers discounted high-speed broadband to low-income houses with students who qualify for school lunch programs.

“Connecting youth to technology is a core value of Cox Communications, and has guided our community investment initiative for decades. But in today’s digital economy, the Internet is a critical educational resource for America’s youth and their families,” said Esser, who was announcing the new commitment at an event at the National Press Club in Washington. “Together with Connect2Compete, we are making great progress in bringing Internet service to more low-income families in the communities we serve.”

