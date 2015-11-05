Cox, Discovery Top WICT Survey

Women in Cable Telecommunications says Cox and Discovery are the "best companies for women in cable" according to their 2015 WICT PAR survey.

The biennial survey factors in employment, diversity and other factors to come up with a list of the top five MSOs and programmers according to three key factors: "Pay equity, Advancement opportunities and Resources for work/life integration."

The top MSOs were Cox, followed by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Bright House and Atlantic Broadband.

The top five programmers were Discovery, Disney, NBCU, Turner and HSN.

Those were drawn from the 27 companies that answered the survey.

"We congratulate and applaud this year's PAR Best Companies for Women in Cable for their exemplary gender diversity efforts," said WICT president Maria Brennan. "When you consider the research that shows the positive benefits companies enjoy when they are more gender diverse, the industry should use these top companies as models of strong D&I practices."