Cox Communications Bidding in 700-MHz Wireless-Spectrum Auction

Cox Communications will be a bidder for wireless spectrum when it goes up for auction in January.

The cable operator confirmed that it will participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s 700-megahertz auction Jan. 24, although it would not elaborate on plans beyond that. The wireless spectrum being auctioned is reclaimed from broadcasters as part of the digital-TV transition.

Thus far Cox is the only cable operator that has publicly announced plans to bid on the spectrum. Both Comcast and Time Warner Cable stated Monday that they will not be involved in a bid for spectrum, while Charter Communications said the same at an investor conference Tuesday morning.