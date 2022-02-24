Courtney B. Vance Thrills in AMC's '61st Street' Video Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Drama series to debut April 10 on AMC
Courtney B. Vance leads a tense battle against the Chicago justice system over a deadly drug bust in the official trailer for AMC's drama series 61st Street, which debuts on the streaming service April 10.
According to AMC, the eight-episode series courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. Vance stars along with Anujanue Ellis, Mark O'Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green.
61st Street is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, Elizabeth Raposo, Alana Mayo, Jeff Freilich, and Hillary Salmon. ■
