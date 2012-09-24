Court Won't Block FCC Viewability Rule Decision

A Federal Appeals Court has dismissed a broadcaster petition

to stay the FCC's viewability rule order.

On Aug. 24, the FCC's Media Bureau denied the request by

Agape Church Inc., London Broadcasting Company, the National Association of

Broadcasters and Una Vez Mas to stay the decision, which takes effect in

December. The petitioners then sought a stay in the U.S. Court of Appeals for

the D.C. Circuit until the court can hear a broadcaster challenge to the

decision. The court denied a stay as well on Monday, saying only that the

petitioners "have not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay

pending court review."

Those would include demonstrating the likelihood of winning

the appeal and suffering serious harm if the stay were not granted.

Despite some last-minute lobbying by broadcasters, including

religious broadcasters, the FCC in June voted to sunset the viewability rule,

which means that, as of December, cable operators will no longer have to

deliver dual analog and digital feeds of must-carry TV station signals to

satisfy the FCC requirement that they be viewable to their subscribers.

Instead, the FCC says that the no-cost and low-cost converter boxes cable

operators offer will satisfy the still-important obligation to make must-carry

stations accessible to viewers.

The order contains requirements that cable operators give

their subs plenty of notice -- 90-days -- of the change, as well as warnings

about cable operators raising the prices of those boxes. It also contains

potential avenues of redress -- reinstating analog carriage -- if the FCC gets

sufficient complaints about the sunset from viewer.

Since non-must-carry stations have already negotiated

carriage as part of their deals, stations affected are smaller stations and

independents that have to invoke must carry status to ensure carriage. Theysay that status would be threatened and that some viewers would forego the

time or expense of getting the box to watch a handful of stations.