Court Upholds FCC's Pole Attachment Rule Changes

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Tuesday

upheld the FCC's pole attachment rate order, finding utility company arguments

against the decision without merit.

It also found that the FCC, in changing decades old policy

on pole attachments, had justified the standard -- set in the recent Fox

indecency case -- for justifying its change in policy.

"As the Commission has met Fox's modest demands for

changing its policy, upholding its decision follows ineluctably," said

Judge Stephen Williams writing for the court.

The FCC in July 2011 hadvoted to reform its pole attachment rules as another way to promote broadband

deployment. That included lowering rates utility pole owners can charge for

telecom service (as much as $20 per foot per year) to about the same as the

cable rate of about $7 per foot per year. The FCC also voted to boost wireless

access to poles and setting a deadline for utility companies to allow

attachments.

American Electric Power Service, one of utilities facing

reduced payments under the FCC reform, filedsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, arguing the FCC had

erred in lowering rates utility pole owners can charge for telecom service.

But cable operators had told the court in filings in support

of the FCC that the FCC was within its authority to lower the telecom rate,

which at closer to the cable rate still compensates utility companies, they

said, particularly on top of one-time payments pole users must also make to

connect to the poles. They also pointed out that basing payments on service

classifications is potentially dicey since "the formal classification of

many services in the Internet age can be unpredictable, fiercely contested, and

disconnected from the commercial realities of today's marketplace."