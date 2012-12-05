Court Suspends Briefing Schedule in Net Neutrality Challenge

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has

suspended its briefing schedule, including a Dec. 6 filing deadline.

Verizonand MetroPCS had asked for more time and space from the court to make their

case against the FCC's network neutrality rules given that the deadline is Thursday,

and added that if the court can't decide by then, it should suspend the Dec.6

deadline until it does rule on the request. The court suspended the schedule

pending action on the underlying request.

The companies' request was prompted by the decision of that

same court Monday in Verizon's challenge to the FCC's data roaming rules Cellco

Partnership [Verizon] v. FCC.

In a motion filed with the court Wednesday, Verizon and

MetroPCS asked for two more weeks from the current Dec. 6 deadline to file the

latest briefs in their network neutrality challenge so they can incorporate

this week's roaming decision into their filings, and for 1,000 additional words

(the limit is 6,000) for their joint brief and 350 additional words for

MetroPCS' separate filing (the limit is 2,000 words).

They point out that the roaming case, in which the court

upheld the FCC's application of voice roaming obligations to data, deals with

similar issues and was released only two days before the Dec. 6 deadline.

"Among other things, Cellco Partnership addresses the

meaning of the Communications Act's bans on common carriage regulation,"

they pointed out.

"Appellants believe in good faith that they need a

brief period of additional time and a modest amount of additional words in

order properly to analyze and address the effect of Cellco Partnership on the

arguments in their reply briefs and ultimately on the case, so as to provide

the Court with a consolidated analysis of the issues that avoids piecemeal

briefing."

The court has yet to set a date for oral argument.