Court Still Mute On Televising Healthcare Argument

C-SPAN tells B&C/Multi that it has still not

heard back from the Supreme Court on its request to televise the marathon oral

argument March 26 in the challenge to healthcare law.

Thursday

is the four-month anniversary of C-SPAN's Nov. 15 request that

the court permit it to televise the proceedings live and make the feed

available to anyone who wanted it.

The

court currently releases audio transcripts of oral argument at the end of each

week, an improvement of the Roberts court over the previous end-of-term

release. It also makes transcripts available online. But, as it has with other

high-profile arguments, C-SPAN says live TV coverage

would be in the public interest. The court has yet to allow cameras despite

repeated requests and a push in Congress for legislation that would require the

Justices to vote on coverage on a case-by-case basis.

Backers

of that bill

were hoping to get it passed before the oral argument, but that has not

happened. It did pass the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, but a similar

bill has passed that committee at least three times before.

Sen.

Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who sponsored that bill, pointed out that the Supreme

Court's "so-called" public hearings are only open to about 250 of the

nation's 300 million people in real time, minus those seats reserved for those

in the Supreme Court bar. He also said that since the Senate nominations for

those Supreme Court Justices are open to cameras, the same should be the case

when they cross the street to the court.

On

the other side is Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), who has pointed out that at

least five of the current Justices do not support televising proceedings, that

there were separation of powers issues about telling the Supreme Court what to

do, and that attorneys and even judges would be tempted to perform for the

cameras, as the Simpson trial demonstrated.

According

to C-SPAN spokesman Peter Kiley, if the court does not

permit that televised coverage, it will air audio recordings with

accompanying photos, as it did with Bush v. Gore and other arguments.

The

court's audio transcripts are usually released Friday afternoon, says Kiley,

and the plan would be to air those on C-SPAN radio Friday afternoon,

and then air the audio of argument on the individual mandate on C-SPAN Friday at 7 p.m., then

the rest spread over four days April 2-5, in prime time (8 p.m.) on C-SPAN.