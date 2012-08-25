Court Stays FCC's Tennis Channel Decision

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of

Columbia Circuit on Friday granted Comcast's request for a stay of the FCC's

decision it had discriminated against Tennis Channel in favor of its owned

networks.





The ruling means that the nation's largest distributor will

not have to upgrade Tennis Channel on its systems to a position comparable to

that of NBC Sports Net and Golf Channel -- both of which are owned by

Comcast-controlled NBCUniversal -- during its upcoming appeal. Comcast carries

Tennis on a sports tier, while NBC Sports Network and Golf are available on

more widely penetrated packages.





Tennis' migration to Comcast Digital Starter and Digital

Preferred tiers was set to begin on Sept. 7, failing Comcast gaining a stay,

which was handed down Friday afternoon, in the program-carriage complaint.

Comcast had begun notifying its customers of the possible change, pending the

outcome of its stay petition.





"We are pleased the Court of Appeals has recognized the

serious issues raised by the FCC's unprecedented Tennis Channel decision and

granted our request to stay the FCC's action, sparing millions of our customers

needless disruption", said Comcast spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice. "We

look forward to presenting our case to the court."





The independent network volleyed off its own statement:

"Tennis Channel is disappointed by today's U.S. Court of Appeals stay

decision. We believe that the FCC's decision was correct and that the court

will agree with the FCC when it considers the full case."





Comcast had sought a stay from the FCC earlier this month,

but the commission deniedthe stay at the bureau level. At the same time, assuming the FCC would

likely deny the stay, Comcastasked the court to stay enforcement, calling the FCC action "unjustified,

and unconstitutional.





As it did in pitching a stay to the FCC, Comcast told the

court it was likely to win on the merits, would be "irreparably

harmed" absent a stay, said it would be in the public interest, and argues

that the stay will not injure the Tennis Channel.





FCC Commissioners Robert McDowell and Ajit Pai, who had

voted against the complaint and had said they would have supported an FCC stay

if they had had the chance to vote on it, praised the court.





"As stated in our joint dissent, we believe the

decision errs on both the law and the facts, undermines the public interest,

and raises serious First Amendment concerns," they said in a joint

statement. "We look forward to the federal appeals court giving this

matter a full and fair hearing while preventing irreparable harm to the

parties."





Tennis filed its initial complaint against Comcast on July

5, 2010, alleging that Comcast had flouted agency rules by discriminating

against it on the basis of affiliation. An administrative law judge, an FCC

bureau decision and a full commission vote all landed on Tennis' side of the

net.





Now, though, the network figures to be engaged in a

protracted legal deuce game as Comcast undertakes the appeals process.





The FCC on July 24 upheld an FCC administrative law judge's

decision that Comcast had discriminated against Tennis by placing it on a

sports tier while giving its similarly situated co-owned sports nets wider

coverage. The FCC has told Comcast to equalize its treatment by the beginning

of next month, and to pay a fine.





The U.S. Court of Appeal stay play comes days before Tennis

begins its expansive coverage of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing

Meadow, N.Y. on Aug. 27.





Tennis, which counts some 34 million subscribers and will

see its roster expand to more than 50 million via a free view during the Open,

had expected to see its hard customer count cross that latter threshold with

the Comcast upgrade.





In a recent response to Tennis' opposition to the cable

company trying to gain the stay, the MSO said the FCC's carriage order

"imposes nakedly content-based restrictions on Comcast's speech by

compelling Comcast to distribute Tennis Channel more broadly because its speech

is similar to that of Comcast's affiliated networks."





Comcast also calls the FCC decision an "unprecedented,

distorted" theory of the program carriage rules. As it has maintained from

the outset, Comcast argues that it will be irreparably harmed by the decision,

that it is likely to win on appeal, that the stay is in the public interest,

and that the stay will not harm Tennis, none of which it says either the FCC or

the network refuted in their opposition to the stay.



