Court Sets Response Dates for Title II Stay Requests

The FCC and its supporters will have until noon on May 22 to tell the court why it should not grant cable and telco petitions to stay the FCC's Title II reclassification order while the court hears the underlying case.

Those petitioners will then have until 4 p.m. on May 28 to respond to those responses.

That is according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which is saying it had considered the motions to stay and or expedite and had concluded that should be the time frame.

May 28 would give the court two weeks to rule before the new open Internet rules go into effect June 12.

If the court had not ruled by then, cable and telco petitioners have asked it to stay the rules (an administrative stay) while it decided whether to stay the rules.