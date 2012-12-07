Court Sets Oral Argument in Tennis Channel Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has

slated an oral argument in Comcast's challenge to the FCC's Tennis Channel decision

for Feb. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The FCC, in its first upholding of a program carriage

complaint, inJuly ruled 3-2 along party lines that the nation's largest cable operator

had discriminated against Tennis Channel in favor of Comcast's own similarly

situated co-owned programming networks Versus (now NBC Sports Net) and Golf

Channel.

Comcast argues that it did not unreasonably restrain Tennis

Channel's ability to compete and did not discriminate on the basis of

affiliation. Comcastsays the FCC decision violates the First Amendment and that Tennis Channel

filed its complaint past the statute of limitations so it should be moot.