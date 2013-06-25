Court Sets Oral Argument Date in Network Neutrality Challenge

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D. C. Circuit has set oral

argument for Verizon's challenge to the FCC's network neutrality rules.

The argument will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 before a three-judge

panel: Judges Rogers and Tatel and Senior Circuit Judge Silberman.

One court watcher who favors retaining the rules

said it looked like a "good panel" for the FCC.

Verizonfiled suit in September 2011, saying it was committed to an open Internet

but that it should not come via the FCC's "potentially sweeping and

unneeded regulations."

Verizon's argument is that the FCC's order expanding and

codifying network neutrality rules 1) exceeded its authority; 2) is arbitrary,

capricious and an abuse of discretion; 3) is unconstitutional; and 4) otherwise

illegal. Verizon asked the court to "hold unlawful, vacate, enjoin and set

aside" the order.

MetroPCS had initially filed suit as well, butdropped its suit last month after it was purchased by T-Mobile.