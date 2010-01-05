Court Sets Janet Jackson Re-Hearing For Feb. 23

The courts will take another look at Janet Jackson's

almost-bare breast.

Oral argument has been set for Feb. 23 in the Third Circuit

court of appeals re-hearing of the $550,000 indecency fine against CBS-owned

stations for the 2004 Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl reveal.

That is according to an attorney who received the notice

from the court.

Argument is slated for 1:30 p.m., with 30 minutes per side,

which is a lot of time as these arguments go, according to veterans of the

process.

"The Third Circuit does longer arguments," said an

attorney for one of the parties backing broadcasters, "but this is a lot

even for them. "The order shows that the court takes this case

seriously."

Veteran First Amendment attorney Robert Corn-Revere of law

firm Davis Wright Tremaine, who has been representing CBS from the outset, is

expected to argue the case.

Oral arguments in the Second Circuit on that court's

rehearing of the FCC's profanity finding against Fox for swearing on awards

shows are scheduled for Jan. 13.

Both courts found the FCC's indecency findings were

arbitrary and capricious, but the Supreme Court disagreed and remanded both

back to the lower courts.

In its brief to the court, the FCC, under new chairman

Julius Genachwoski, defended the $550,000 indecency fine it leveled against CBS

and asked the Third Circuit to allow it to investigate further to prove its

assertion that CBShad the means to block the reveal and chose not to do so.

In its brief, CBS likened the FCC to an obsessed sea captain

and essentially asked the court not to hand it another harpoon.

CBS told the court that to allow the FCC to drag the case

out any further with its proposed investigation would further chill speech.

"The First Amendment costs to CBS and all broadcasters inherent in

dragging out this proceeding - as the FCC here requests - far exceed just the

legal fees and time consumed by the prolonged prosecution of the case,"

said the company. "Regulatory agencies put pressure on regulated firms in

numerous ways, some more subtle than others, and subjecting programming

decisions to repeated government second-guessing is one of the least subtle of

all."

The Supreme Court has asked the Third Circuit to rethink its decision that the

FCC's fine of CBS stations for the fleeting nudity in the Janet Jackson Super

Bowl reveal was arbitrary and capricious. That came after the High Court ruled

that the FCC had justified citing Fox stations for fleeting profanity. The

Second Circuit Court of Appeals had also found the defense of that policy

"arbitrary and capricious."

And while CBS in its brief said the Third Circuit could reaffirm its finding of

"arbitrary and capricious" without going to the question of the

constitutionality of the FCC's indecency enforcement, the company said it was

time for such an updated analysis.

"This Court should embrace the Supreme Court's invitation to assess the

constitutionality of the indecency rules given current realities and find that

most applications can no longer survive First Amendment scrutiny," the

brief said.