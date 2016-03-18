Court Sets Briefing Schedule for Latina Spectrum Auction Challenge

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has wasted no time in setting the briefing schedule for Latina Broadcasters of Daytona Beach's challenge to the FCC's spectrum auction.

The court has granted Latina a stay of the FCC decision not to let the low power station, Azteca America affiliate WDYB, into the auction and the FCC has agreed to provisionally include it.

In granting the stay motion the court said it would expedite the underlying case and was as good as its word, at least about expediting the announcement of the briefing schedule.

The case actually won't be argued before September, the court has said.

Latina's brief will be due June 15, followed by respondent briefs July 7, intervenor briefs July 22 and reply briefs Aug. 8.

As the court points out, oral argument usually isn't scheduled until at least 45 days after the last brief, so sometime in late September at the earliest.