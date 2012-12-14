Court Reverses FCC Denial of Station License Reallocation to New Jersey, Delaware

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has told the

FCC to allow the reallocation of two station licenses from Nevada and

Wyoming to New Jersey and Delaware, saying the move squares with the intent of

a law that each state have at least one VHF station if it is technically

feasible.

The FCC in September 2011 upheld a 2009 Media Bureau

decision denying the move of TV station channel licenses from Wyoming and

Nevada to New Jersey and Delaware, which at the time of the initial request had

no VHF stations. When PMCM TV, owner of KJWY-TV Jackson (Wyo.), and KVNV-TV Ely

(Nev.), filed for the move, New Jersey and Delaware were the only states

without a VHF station. That was after WOR-TV Secaucus went digital and moved to

a UHF channel.

The stations asked to be "reallocated" across the

country, but theFCC concluded that "reallocation" meant moving stations from one

community to another because they were interfering with a nearby station on the

same channel.

The court disagreed, and on Friday threw out that decision

and told

the FCC to approve the move.

"The Commission denied the application, interpreting

section 331(a) to require reallocations of channels only between neighboring

locations," said the court. "Because the Commission's decision

conflicts with the statute's text and purpose and because appellant can move

its channels without creating signal interference, we reverse....given the

Commission's concession that PMCM's proposal is technically feasible, we

reverse and remand to the Commission with instructions to approve the

reallocations."

An FCC spokesman was unavailable for comment.