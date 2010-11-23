Court Issues TRO Against FilmOn

FilmOn.com has decided to temporarily stop

streaming TV station signals in light of the temporary restraining order (TRO)

a New York federal judge was issuing Tuesday morning.

That TRO is while the court decides the larger issue

of enjoining the service longer-term while it decides the larger question of

its legality.

"We respect the Court's decision in this matter

and have temporarily ceased retransmission of free network television on

FilmOn," the company said in a statement. "In the few

weeks FilmOn provided free access to basic television on consumers' mobile

devices [since Sept 27], it received more than 30 million individual users. We

also garnered dozens of positive reviews about our free service's quality and

ease of use. We have, in essence, shown full proof of concept of

the FilmOn delivery system--proving that millions of viewers will watch

our superior television service online, all with commercials, adding millions

of extra impressions that enhance network's value to its viewers and

advertisers."

FilmOn did not seek retransmission consent

deals with the stations it streamed, leading the big four networks and their

studios to sue for copyright infringement and an injunction.

FilmOn said it plans to get those stations

back online sometime in the future in a "legitimate and collaborative

business model."

According to FilmOn lawyer Scott Zarin, the

judge was not convinced of its argument that it was exempt from copyright

infringement as a cable system, but that it will have more opportunities to

make the case in a hearing on the preliminary injunction.

FilmOn argues that, like cable systems, it

has a retransmission right under copyright law, but unlike a cable system, it

is not subject to retrans rules because the FCC has not officially weighed

in on whether an online streaming site is a cable system subject to those

rules.

Broadcasters have also sued ivi TV, a streaming site that is

similarly carrying TV station signals online without having paid retrans

fees.