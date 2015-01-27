Court to Hear EWTN Challenge to Contraception Mandate

Oral argument in the Eternal Word Television Network's challenge to the contraception mandate in the Affordable Healthcare Act is set for Feb. 4 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

EWTN, which delivers Catholic-targeted programming 24/7, says it should not be forced to provide contraception to its employees or information to its health care plan administrator so they can provide it.

The same court back in June granted EWTN an injunction pending that oral argument staying a lower court decision that EWTN either provide the health care option or face fines of $35,000-per-day.

