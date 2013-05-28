Court: FCC, Tennis Channel Failed to Make Discrimination Case Against Comcast

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the

District of Columbia has unanimously ruled that Comcast did not violate the

FCC's program carriage rules.

"The Commission has failed to identify adequate

evidence of unlawful discrimination," the court concluded. It did not

reach issues regarding the First Amendment or statute of limitations.

In writing for the majority, Judge Stephen Williams wrote

that the court concluded that the commission "has nothing to refute

Comcast's contention that its rejection of Tennis' proposal was simply a

straight-up financial analysis." In essence, the court was agreeing with

Comcast that Tennis had not shown how its proposal of wider carriage provided

any business benefit to the cable operator that it would be forgoing to favor

its own co-owned networks.

Cable operators are allowed to discriminate in carriage so

long as it is not for anticompetitive reasons.

Comcast had been carrying Tennis on a sports tier ever

since, which costs extra, when in 2009 Tennis sought wider carriage and offered

analysis of how much it would cost Comcast for the extra carriage.

"Neither the analysis provided at the time, nor

testimony received in this litigation, made (much less substantiated)

projections of any resulting increase in revenue for Comcast, let alone revenue

sufficient to offset the increased fees."

According to an attorney familiar with the process, Tennis

Channel or the FCC--but likely both together--have 45 days to ask for a full

(en banc) review by the D.C. appeals court of the three-judge panel decision,

or 90 days if they took it directly to the Supreme Court. A spokesperson for

acting FCC chair Mignon Clyburn had no comment on the decision, or what could

become her first big decision--whether to appeal. Tennis Channel said it was

weighing its options on how to appeal.

We are pleased the Court of Appeals correctly rejected the

claim that we discriminated against Tennis Channel," said Sena

Fitzmaurice, VP, government communications, for Comcast. Tennis Channel

received exactly the carriage it bargained for and agreed to. Comcast's

decision to carry Tennis Channel was the product of legitimate business

considerations, not affiliation. As Comcast maintained from the start, those

facts did not and could not support the finding of discrimination necessary to

sustain a program carriage violation."

The National Cable & Telecommuinications Association, which filed an amicus brief in support of member Comcast, was also pleased with the decision and suggested to the FCC it should heed its message, which was to look more narrowly at the statute.

"We believe that the Court of Appeal's unanimous ruling in the Tennis Channel case provides important guidance for the Commission concerning the need to construe and apply the statute narrowly, as Congress intended, NCTA said in a statement,. "This is particularly true in light of today's highly competitive video marketplace and the First Amendment interests at stake. As Judge Kavanaugh wrote: "In restricting the editorial discretion of video programming distributors, the FCC cannot continue to implement a regulatory model premised on a 1990s snapshot of the cable market.'"

Tennis Channel said it would appeal the decision.

"While Tennis Channel appreciates the time and

consideration that the Circuit Court has given to this important FCC Order,

we're disappointed with today's decision and respectfully disagree," the

channel said in a statement. "Based on the merits of this particular case,

we believe that it is the obligation of the FCC to act in the public interest

to ensure a diverse marketplace of voices, as mandated by Congress when it

introduced the Cable Act. As a small, independent company defending ourselves

against one of the world's largest media conglomerates, we would love for this

long process to be justly resolved and behind us. However, Comcast's clear

pattern of discrimination against Tennis Channel in favor of the competing

networks that it owns - as detailed at length by the FCC - warrants further

review of the panel's decision and we intend to seek that review."

The FCC, in its first upholding of a program carriage

complaint, in July 2012 ruled 3-2 along party lines that the nation's largest

cable operator had discriminated against Tennis Channel in favor of Comcast's

own similarly situated co-owned programming networks Versus (now NBC Sports

Net) and Golf Channel. The FCC remedy was for Comcast to provide Tennis Channel

with the same level of distribution, whether that be basic or sports tier or

not carrying it at all -- that it provided its co-owned channels. That FCC

remedy had been stayed pending this decision, so Comcast has continued to carry

the channel on a sports tier, per its contract with Tennis.

Oralargument was held Feb. 25 and even some supporters of Tennis Channel

conceded the court had been tough on its arguments. Between the serious First

Amendment issues with the FCC's carriage remedy expressed by Judge Brett

Kavanaugh and the contract issues on which Judge Harry Edwards focused, the FCC

appeared to have an uphill fight to keep its decision from being remanded back.

Following the hearing, sources on both sides of the case

expressed that sentiment following lengthy questioning Comcast argued that it

did not unreasonably restrain Tennis Channel's ability to compete and did not

discriminate on the basis of affiliation. Comcast said the FCC decision

violates the First Amendment and that, in any event, Tennis Channel filed its

complaint past the statute of limitations so it should be moot.

The FCC had argued that cable did not still have to have

bottleneck control of an MVPD market for the anti-discrimination provision of

the Cable Act to still hold sway, but that if the court found that a showing of

bottleneck control was necessary, the court should give it a chance to prove

that.

The decision could well have an impact on the years-long

carriage dispute between Cablevision Systems and GSN. AnFCC administrative law judge pushed back that hearing until mid-July in

hopes of getting some guidance from the Tennis Channel decision.

The decision also came in the midst of some of

Tennis Channel's highest-profile coverage -- the French Open, when that

coverage is divided among ESPN, Tennis and Comcast-owned NBC.