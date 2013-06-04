Court Dismisses Sky Angel Suit Against C-SPAN

A District Court dismissed on Monday over-the-top video

provider Sky Angel's antitrust suit against C-SPAN, the cable industry funded

public affairs network, but it did so without prejudice and signaled that Sky

Angel could re-file its complaint.

"We are delighted with the District Court's dismissal

of Sky Angel's antitrust lawsuit against C-SPAN," said Bruce Collins,

C-SPAN VP and general counsel. "As we said from the beginning, and the

judge has obviously agreed, Sky Angel did not have any facts to back up its

fanciful claims. C-SPAN now looks forward to continuing its public service

mission without this distraction."

Sky Angel filed an antitrust suit against C-SPAN in November 2012,

saying the public affairs net improperly withdrew its programming from the

program distributor in 2009 at the direction of a board made up of cable

operators who dominated the video distribution market and colluded to

competitively disadvantage competitor Sky Angel.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

dismissed that charge, saying Sky Angel had provided no factual context for the

alleged board member agreement.

C-SPAN had said that it had taken its programming off the

service because Sky Angel's switch to Internet-delivery of the channels

violated its contract. The court said it would not undertake a breach of

contract analysis in the pleading stage.

The court said it did have jurisdiction over Sky Angel's

antitrust claims, but that it had not made its case for violations of the

Sherman antitrust. The court said that from the facts as pleaded, it could not

conclude that a single entity wielded or threatened monopoly power over the

relevant market.

The court said that had Sky Angel been able to

make that case, it had shown real and antitrust injury. It also suggested that

if Sky Angel re-files its complaint, it will need to provide more details about

the geographic scale of national competition.