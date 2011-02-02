Court Denies Verizon Request ForBitTorrent Panel

Verizon won't get the BitTorrent panel it was asking

for.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has denied

Verizon's request that the same three-judge panel that heard that case hear its

challenge to the FCC's new network neutrality regulations.

The court denied the request without elaboration. In

the BitTorrent case, the judges questioned where the FCC got its authority

to regulate Internet access service, a question Verizon argues the FCC has not

answered in its new regs.

No word on Verizon's request that the court hear its appeal

of the rules, which were approved Dec. 21 but will not go into effect until

mid-year because of procedural issues including getting OMB to approve them as

not creating unnecessary paperwork.

Appeals of regulatory changes have to await publication in the Federal Register, which should be a week to 10 days after the FCC sends them over, which it had not done at press time but was expected to soon. Those challenges could be heard in any number of federal appeals courts. But

Verizon says it is challenging the rules as a modification of its license, which has

to be heard in the D.C. court and can be appealed once the order is released

rather than waiting for it to be published in the Federal Register, says the

telco.

The FCC has asked the court to deny both requests, saying

the appeal was premature.