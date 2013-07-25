Court Denies Sky Angel Request for Pre-Complaint Discovery

A D.C. District Court Judge has denied Sky

Angel's request for early discovery related to the identity and conduct of C-SPAN's board of

directors prior to refiling its complaint against the cable public affairs

network for dropping the IP-delivered version of its programming service.

Last month, the

court dismissed over-the-top video provider Sky Angel's antitrust suit againstC-SPAN,

but did so without prejudice and signaled that Sky Angel could re-file its

complaint, which it signaled it would do.

Sky Angel then asked

the court to allow it to conduct "limited" discovery before it

refiles the complaint in order to take up to six depositions from C-SPAN board members to

determine "the means by which C-SPAN's Board of

Directors authorized C-SPAN to block Sky Angel

from carrying its programming, the identity of the actors involved, and the

identity of any individual(s) interceding on behalf of any third parties to

alter C-SPAN's formal business arrangement with Sky

Angel."

Judge Rudolph

Contreras denied the request. "[A]lthough Sky Angel appears certain that

C-SPAN's sudden termination of the IPTV Agreement

could only have come about as a result of foul play, see Pl.'s Mem. P. & A.

Supp. Mot. Disc. (Dkt. No. 11-1) at 5-6, the Court notes the speculative nature

of that assertion and declines to depart from the normal order of discovery in

order to indulge Sky Angel's theory at this stage," he wrote.

He also pointed out

that Sky Angel had conceded itself the Discovery was not necessary, saying it

would amend the complaint without it based on additional information it already

had. In that case, he said, the burden and expense it would "inflict"

on C-SPAN and third parties would not outweigh the

benefit.

Sky Angel's amended

complaint is due Aug. 5.