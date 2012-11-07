Court Denies Fox Injunction Against Dish's Hopper

Fox confirms that a California District Court

has denied its request that the court block Dish's commercial-skipping Hopper

DVR service, but says the court also concluded the AutoHop function is

copyright infringement. Dish says the decision says something very different.

The

court's decision was sealed, but since it has been reported, Fox provided the

following comment.

"As

reported, the court denied Fox's request for a preliminary injunction. But we

are gratified the court found the copies Dish makes for its AutoHop

service constitute copyright infringement and breach the parties'

contract."

Fox

said it was disappointed that the court did not find that the damages stemming

from that infringement warranted a preliminary injunction -- there is a

multi-part test for such injunctions including the damage stemming from not

enjoining the conduct--and said it planned to appeal that part of the decision,

as well as another portion of the decision related to Dish's PrimeTime Anytime

service.

"Dish

is marketing and benefiting from an unauthorized VOD service that

illegally copies Fox's valuable programming," Fox said.

"It's

great news that the Court has resisted Fox's attempt to shut down Dish's

product, before there has even been a trial on the merits of the case,"

said John Bergmayer, senior staff attorney at Public Knowledge, which backed Dish

in the suit. "Consumers have a right to record television programs and

watch them later in the manner of their choosing."

Dish reads the court decision quite

differently.

"[Wednesday]'s

ruling is a victory for common sense and customer choice," said R. Stanton

Dodge, Dish executive VP and general counsel. "Dish is gratified that the Court

has sided with consumer choice and control by rejecting Fox's efforts to deny

our customers access to PrimeTime Anytime and AutoHop -- key features of the

Hopper Whole-Home DVR."

In

outlining the decision as it saw it, Dish said that:

"Contrary

to Fox's assertion, Dish customers using PrimeTime Anytime cannot be liable for

copyright infringement;

made using the Hopper's PrimeTime Anytime feature do not infringe on Fox's

exclusive reproduction rights under federal copyright laws;

the AutoHop commercial-skipping feature nor the PrimeTime Anytime feature

constitutes unauthorized distribution under federal copyright laws;

does not violate the Video-On-Demand provisions of the 2010 retransmission

consent agreement (RTC) between Fox and Dish."

Dish

concedes that the decision finds that copies Dish makes as part of a

"quality assurance" AutoHop function likely violate copyright and its

contract," but points to the finding that does not constitute irreparable

harm, warranting an injunction.

Jon Lafayette contributed to this story.